TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

TUIFY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TUI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

TUI stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TUI will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

