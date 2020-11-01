U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $59.43

Shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and traded as low as $56.00. U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 44,715 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAI. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.73.

In related news, insider Peter W. Williams purchased 7,682 shares of U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £4,225.10 ($5,520.12).

About U and I Group PLC (UAI.L) (LON:UAI)

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

