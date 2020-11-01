U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lessened by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 6.6% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 140.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 948,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after buying an additional 554,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

