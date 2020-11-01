U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.70. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 49,422 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $38.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $1,045,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 32.0% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 45,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

