UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €31.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.32 ($35.67).

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €26.15 ($30.76) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.21. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

