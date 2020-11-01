UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.