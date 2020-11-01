Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Receives C$10.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNS. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Desjardins raised Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

UNS opened at C$6.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.49. Uni-Select Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$13.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.18.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$419.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$364.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

