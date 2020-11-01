Upfiring (UFR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $297,706.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $297,706.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00099494 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001063 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00020576 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00006391 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

