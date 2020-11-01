US Foods (USFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect US Foods to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USFD stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.28 and a beta of 1.47.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

