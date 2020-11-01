USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

USNA opened at $75.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Feng Peng sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $27,327.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $125,125.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $26,947.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,083.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,998 shares of company stock worth $48,659,501 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 25.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

