Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of USNZY opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $996.36 million, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.93. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.66.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

