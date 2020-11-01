VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised VALEO/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised VALEO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VALEO/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. VALEO/S has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

