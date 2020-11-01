Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 46.7% in October

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the September 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $90.36 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $113.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29.

