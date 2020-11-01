Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VTSMX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.83

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VTSMX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and traded as low as $82.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares shares last traded at $82.23, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53.

