Vector Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on November 4th (OTCMKTS:VACQU)

Vector Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VACQU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 4th. Vector Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Vector Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Vector Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Vector Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vector Acquisition stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.