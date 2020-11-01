Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 24th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 903 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $74,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 3,940 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $328,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,855. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vicor by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.55 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $90.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

