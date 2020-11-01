Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

VICR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $328,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,855 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Vicor by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 112,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vicor by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vicor by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vicor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Vicor by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.55 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $90.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

