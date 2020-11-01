Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Virtusa posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Virtusa.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million.

VRTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

VRTU opened at $50.30 on Friday. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 79,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 23.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123,964 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 452.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 505,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 300,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtusa (VRTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.