Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.15. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 4,800 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

