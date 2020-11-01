VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Short Interest Update

VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the September 30th total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 target price on shares of VIVO Cannabis in a report on Monday, August 17th.

VIVO Cannabis stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. VIVO Cannabis has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis Inc manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc in August 2018. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

