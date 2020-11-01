Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.Wabtec also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.75-3.85 EPS.

NYSE WAB opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Wabtec’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

WAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Wabtec from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $313,996.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

