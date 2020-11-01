Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of WKRCF stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.57.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

