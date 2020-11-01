Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) and Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Critical Comparison

Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wanda Sports Group and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wanda Sports Group -48.51% -108.31% -15.76% Accel Entertainment N/A -40.12% -4.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wanda Sports Group and Accel Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wanda Sports Group $1.16 billion 0.26 -$308.72 million ($2.45) -0.89 Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 1.90 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -106.67

Accel Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wanda Sports Group. Accel Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wanda Sports Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Wanda Sports Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Wanda Sports Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wanda Sports Group and Accel Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wanda Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Accel Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Accel Entertainment has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.42%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Wanda Sports Group.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Wanda Sports Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. It operates through three segments: Spectator Sports; Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS); and Mass Participation. The Spectator Sports segment monetizes rights acquired from rights owners under contractual arrangements through media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities; and provides services to its rights-in partners and rights-out clients covering event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services. This segment includes sports, such as football, and winter and summer sports. The DPSS segment offers a suite of specialized sports-related services, including digital media solutions, media and program production, host broadcasting, marketing, event operations, brand development, and advertising solutions. The Mass Participation segment organizes, operates, and monetizes a range of mass participation sports, including triathlon, running, mountain biking, road cycling, obstacle course racing, and trail running through a portfolio of brands and other intellectual property. It also engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Ltd.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc. operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 11,108 video gaming terminals across 2,335 locations in the State of Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

