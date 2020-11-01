Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of WMG opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.39.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.94 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $196,640,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,339,000 after buying an additional 2,012,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,863,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,575,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,041,000.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

