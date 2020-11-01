Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $44.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryder System from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $57.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Ryder System by 231.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 35.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

