Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.95 Billion

Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report $17.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.29 billion and the lowest is $17.71 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $19.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $72.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.88 billion to $72.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $71.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.32 billion to $72.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

NYSE WFC opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. AXA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 218.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 527,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 361,516 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $77,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,354,000 after buying an additional 150,447 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 191.0% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 32,529 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

