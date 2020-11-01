Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.