West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) Receives C$82.83 Average PT from Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.00.

WFT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFT stock opened at C$61.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.08. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$21.60 and a 52 week high of C$75.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.