West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WFT. Raymond James raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$82.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.00.

TSE:WFT opened at C$61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$21.60 and a 12-month high of C$75.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

