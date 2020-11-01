WidePoint Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, November 9th (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $0.56 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

In other WidePoint news, CFO Kellie H. Kim purchased 89,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,625.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 189,664 shares in the company, valued at $98,625.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $632,000.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

