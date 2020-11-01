Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securiti assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,309,000 after buying an additional 53,243 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 566,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 124.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 470,932 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $29,428,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $20,916,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

