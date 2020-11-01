Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.77.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

