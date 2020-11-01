Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, M Partners lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.63.

XBC stock opened at C$5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.80.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,233,000.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

