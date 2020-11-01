XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

XOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Get XOMA alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,772 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $33,880.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 4,050 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $70,227.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 220,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,639. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth about $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in XOMA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. XOMA has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $273.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.