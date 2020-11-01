XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 44.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,622,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $290,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,772 shares of company stock worth $7,143,332 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $24.78 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $684.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

