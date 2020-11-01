YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.28. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

