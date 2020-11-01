Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also commented on YEXT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

YEXT stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 6,800 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,638 shares in the company, valued at $561,047.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 387,240 shares of company stock worth $6,422,506. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Yext by 263.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Yext by 100.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

