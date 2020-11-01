Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.19. Inogen posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. Inogen had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Inogen’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

INGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inogen by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Inogen by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 148,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter.

Inogen stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $644.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.37 and a beta of 0.79. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $76.89.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

