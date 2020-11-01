Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NESR shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Energy Services Reunited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,497,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,066,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,830,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 653,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 226,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 81,190 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 42.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 61,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

NESR stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $645.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

