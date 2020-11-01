Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.81 Billion

Brokerages predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report $6.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.83 billion and the lowest is $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.26 billion to $27.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.36 billion to $28.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $137,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8,633.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,366 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $4,388,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $799.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.50.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

