Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Kohl’s reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

NYSE:KSS opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,733,000 after buying an additional 478,128 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kohl’s by 123,307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,448,000 after buying an additional 1,849,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,854,000 after buying an additional 85,470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kohl’s by 958.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after buying an additional 809,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 435,767 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

