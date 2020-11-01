Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.79 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report sales of $283.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.30 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $222.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.68.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $765,348. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

