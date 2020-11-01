Zacks: Brokerages Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Translate Bio posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 178%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $952.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

