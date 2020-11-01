Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GIB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial restated a neutral rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.75.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. FMR LLC raised its stake in CGI by 113.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,968,000 after buying an additional 1,637,212 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in CGI during the second quarter worth $53,781,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in CGI by 112.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,069,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,252,000 after buying an additional 566,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CGI by 109.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after buying an additional 394,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CGI by 289.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 311,344 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

