Zacks Investment Research Lowers H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLUYY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

HLUYY opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

