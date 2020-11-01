Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northfield Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $539.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Northfield Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 21.16%. Analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Paul Stahlin bought 4,200 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,137. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 7,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 383,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,291. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,325 shares of company stock worth $149,044. Company insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,376,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 223.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 136,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 70,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 405.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

