Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zalando from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. Zalando has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

