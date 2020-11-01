Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $110.94 on Friday. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $41,546.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $113,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $432,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,393.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,938 shares of company stock worth $10,276,003 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 7.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Zendesk by 37.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

