Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Position Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

