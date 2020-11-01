Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zynex in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 2,948.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 312,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 176,363 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter valued at $2,836,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 189.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 113,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter valued at $1,995,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

